TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $148.88 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00054438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,057,466 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,612,916 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

