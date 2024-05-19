Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,445,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $565.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

