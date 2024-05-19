Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $917,005. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.29. 14,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $785.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

