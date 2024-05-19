Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ADX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.06. 245,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.