Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $308,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.75. 586,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

