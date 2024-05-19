Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $408,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $551.69. 748,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.