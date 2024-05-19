Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $352.70. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.49.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
