Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,322. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

