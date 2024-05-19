Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 125,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,744. The company has a market cap of $402.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

