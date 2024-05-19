Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 909,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

