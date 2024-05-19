Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 25,438 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iCAD were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 212,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,185. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.36.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

