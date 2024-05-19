Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

FL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. 2,487,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

