Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 72 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

