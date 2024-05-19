Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

