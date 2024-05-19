The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $214,194 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 373,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

