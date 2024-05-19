The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.44

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.44 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 44.11 ($0.55). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 5,261 shares.

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.51. The firm has a market cap of £16.78 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.19.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

