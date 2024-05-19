The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.00. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 107,490 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.