The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

