The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 645,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

GS stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.72. 1,656,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $468.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

