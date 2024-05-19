The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $58,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $468.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.