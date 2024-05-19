The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

