The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.