Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,139.82

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $174,139.82 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.07292146 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $593,491.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

