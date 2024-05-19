Titon (LON:TON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Titon Stock Performance

Titon stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.88. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of £8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titon

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total value of £17,480 ($21,954.28). 53.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Featured Stories

