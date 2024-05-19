Toby Robert Pierce Buys 25,000 Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Toby Robert Pierce purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAG Oil Ltd has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.10 price target on TAG Oil and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

