Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.80 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.80 billion and $162.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00009553 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,759,555 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,748,621.364765 with 3,474,462,671.8523245 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.41546257 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $189,677,593.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

