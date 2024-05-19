TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.99. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1,309 shares.
TOR Minerals International Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
