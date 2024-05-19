Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

