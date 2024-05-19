Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

