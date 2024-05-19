Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,788,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 175,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

