Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,813. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

