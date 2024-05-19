Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Ares Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 86,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,299,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 59,708 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 4,424,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,843. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

