Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.39. 2,511,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.