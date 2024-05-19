Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $177.46. 77,445,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.