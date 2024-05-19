Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 16,377 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. 797,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.