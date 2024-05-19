Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,636 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 549,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

