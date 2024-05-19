Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 192,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 250,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. 1,321,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

