TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 3.8%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.39). 4,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 92,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).
TPXimpact Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($48,354.68). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
TPXimpact Company Profile
TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.
