Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. Transcat has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $123.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

