Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Lowered by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,308,615 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,199 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIG

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,411,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.