Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.63

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.63 and traded as low as $47.53. Trend Micro shares last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 8,321 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.86 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

