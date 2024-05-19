Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,459 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. 1,707,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,081. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

