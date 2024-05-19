Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $16,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $10,944,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THG traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 100,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

