Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.87. 152,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

