Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Rogers worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 4,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rogers by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

