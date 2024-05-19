Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,078 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $770,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 158,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,510. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

