Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 53,012 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sunrun worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,596,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

