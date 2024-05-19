Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 136,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

