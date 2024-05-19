Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,353 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,481. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

