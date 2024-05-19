Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 3,781,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

